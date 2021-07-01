ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHX. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

