Charles Henry Gregson Acquires 215,500 Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Stock

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 215,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Shares of Non-Standard Finance stock traded up GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 4,570,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.33. The company has a market cap of £13.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Non-Standard Finance plc has a one year low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

