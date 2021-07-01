Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.41 Million

Brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post $523.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the lowest is $520.29 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. 775,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,742. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

