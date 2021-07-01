China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.72. China Finance Online shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 19,399 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

