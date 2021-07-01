China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Shares Gap Down to $52.59

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.59, but opened at $51.12. China Petroleum & Chemical shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 1,944 shares trading hands.

SNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.