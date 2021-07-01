China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 75.1% in June

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 114,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.27. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.133 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

