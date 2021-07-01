Christopher Morabito Buys 1,100 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) insider Christopher Morabito bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.