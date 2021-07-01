Chronologic (DAY) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $213,888.96 and approximately $18,530.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00712160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.47 or 0.07585216 BTC.

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,739 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

