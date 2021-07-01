Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.