Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 71.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $198.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.96. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

