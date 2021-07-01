CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CI Financial.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,961,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CI Financial by 706.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.