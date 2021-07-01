CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.26 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The TJX Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 386,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 51.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 101.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,861,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $255,420,000 after buying an additional 1,944,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 279,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

