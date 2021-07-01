CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $212.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.96. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.