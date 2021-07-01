CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $259.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $176.07 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

