CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

