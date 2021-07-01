Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ciena reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

