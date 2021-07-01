Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 87.5% in June

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CINR opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

