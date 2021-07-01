Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Shares of Bark & Co stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.