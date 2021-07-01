Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 596.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.85. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.