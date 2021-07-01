Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 183,411 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,081 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,382,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,053,000 after purchasing an additional 93,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,295,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.