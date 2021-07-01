Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mimecast worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Mimecast by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

