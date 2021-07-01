Citigroup Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 235.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOKF opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.