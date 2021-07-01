Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Cardlytics worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardlytics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.92.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $227,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $28,660,430.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,732 shares of company stock worth $6,273,371 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

