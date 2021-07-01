Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 226.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $127.47 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.