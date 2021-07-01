Citigroup Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $46.00 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

