Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 4,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 178,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clarus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

