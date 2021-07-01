Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

IFF opened at $149.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

