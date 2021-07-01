Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 130,830 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 130,830 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.86% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 347,842 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $469.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

