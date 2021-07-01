Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 398 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

