Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 425 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.93% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.98. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

