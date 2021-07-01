Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,991 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Semtech worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

