ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.36. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 46,770 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

