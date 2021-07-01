ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.36. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 46,770 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
