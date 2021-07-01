Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,776,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

