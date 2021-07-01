Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 138 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $346.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.50. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

