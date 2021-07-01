Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

