Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

