Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 124,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $188.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

