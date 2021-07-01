Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $289.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $194.84 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

