Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $9,930,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $9,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $4,450,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.