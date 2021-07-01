Clever DeFi (CLVA) Trading Up 42.9% Over Last Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00005581 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $13,145.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00139460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.73 or 1.00056225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.