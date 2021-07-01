CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-$2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

