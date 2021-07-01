Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:CHEOY remained flat at $$94.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $94.21.
Cochlear Company Profile
