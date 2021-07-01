Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CHEOY remained flat at $$94.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

