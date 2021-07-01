Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after acquiring an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.