Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,318. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

