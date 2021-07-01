CoinLoan Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $20.72 million and approximately $346,596.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for $10.63 or 0.00031971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00139321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00168702 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,038.12 or 0.99396208 BTC.

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io

