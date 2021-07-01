Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFXA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Colfax by 383.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 9.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $186.20 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

