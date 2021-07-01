Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

NYSE CL traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

