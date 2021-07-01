Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $114,243.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00136151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00170176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,457.89 or 1.00295088 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,994 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.