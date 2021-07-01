Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 648,357 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 174,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

