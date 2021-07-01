Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.